Dursley crash: Two teenagers die and woman injured
- Published
Two teenagers have died after a crash in Gloucestershire.
The collision happened in Stinchcombe, near Dursley, shortly after 23:00 BST on Thursday.
Gloucestershire Constabulary responded to a report that a red Volkswagen had left the road on Tait's Hill - the route remains closed for investigation work.
Two males, aged 18 and 17, were pronounced dead at the scene and a woman in her 20s suffered injuries.
Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who saw the Ford Fiesta prior to the crash to come forward.
Police also want to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.