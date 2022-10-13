Cotswold hotel rape suspect arrested after police search
A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a woman in a hotel in a Cotswold village.
Officers were called to the hotel in Woodchester, Gloucestershire, at around midday on Thursday.
The woman, who police say was in a distressed state, told officers she had been assaulted and raped.
The suspect, from Dursley, had left the scene but was later arrested following a helicopter-assisted search of the area, and remains in custody.
Officers remain at the scene while enquiries continue, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
The woman is receiving specialist support, the force said.
