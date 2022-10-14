Council leaders warn Stagecoach plans leave 'rural communities isolated'
- Published
Council leaders are "disgusted" at a bus company's decision to cut routes used by vulnerable communities.
Stagecoach said it would cancel services in Gloucestershire that deliver some 300,000 journeys per year.
Councillor Graham Morgan said: "They've hit the most vulnerable in society," by prioritising commercial routes leaving rural communities isolated.
Stagecoach said it had to make difficult decisions to match resources to the current level of demand.
Education, Skills and Bus Transport cabinet member Philip Robinson (Cons) said he was "hugely disappointed" that Stagecoach had placed commercial interests above the needs of many of its rural customers.
"Reinstating the cancelled routes with new providers is a priority for us, but this is a very challenging and difficult market and while we will make every effort to find alternatives this will be a far from easy path," he said.
'Trying their best'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the cuts affect the Forest of Dean particularly badly, with both Cinderford and Lydney losing their town services.
"They just don't think about people. It's ... disgusting," county councillor Graham Morgan (Lab) said.
He gave the example of Cinderford which is on a hillside, and said people would find it difficult to walk instead.
Council chairman Alan Preest (Cons, Lydney) said: "We have got to take our hats off to organisations like Dial-A-Ride in Lydney who are trying their best to make up for this."
The council said market testing had been completed and full procurement would be carried out shortly, but finding replacement operators would be difficult.
The council provides Stagecoach and other bus providers with £10m a year for subsidised routes and reimbursement for concessionary bus pass fares.
Stagecoach West managing director Rachel Geliamassi said: "The continuing impact of the pandemic on sickness levels, as well as the economy-wide skills challenge has meant that some services have had to be cancelled at short notice.
"We have completed an extensive network review and engaged with Gloucestershire County Council to plan a new network that we can deliver consistently, day in, day out."
