Forest-of-Dean battery storage power station plan to go to appeal
A battery storage power station that "would turn an idyllic Gloucestershire village into an industrial wasteland" may still be built.
In May, permission was refused by Forest of Dean District Council on land off Northington Lane, in Awre in the Forest of Dean.
But now Green Frog Power Limited, which would operate the 35MW facility, has lodged an appeal against the decision.
The final decision on the scheme will rest with a planning inspector.
The 2.4-acre site has been designed to include 120 modular battery energy storage systems that look like a computer server unit within a waterproof casing and arranged in several parallel blocks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
These storage systems would also need 12 power conversion systems, 12 transformers, three switchgear control rooms, an auxiliary transformer and two storage containers.
'Destroying the countryside'
Consultants working on the scheme said it was designed to provide a rapid-response electricity supply, when requested by the local networks or the National Grid.
But, speaking at the meeting in Coleford in May, resident Kenneth Whalley said the location was not suitable.
He said at the time: "This is not renewable or power generation, nor is this quiet rural village a suitable location. Once again, we will not save the planet by destroying the countryside."
But supporters of the scheme said renewable power should be supported where possible.
Previously, the committee voted to reject the scheme by five votes to one against with three abstentions.
But now it will be up to a planning inspector to consider whether or not to overturn the decision.
