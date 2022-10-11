E-fit of Highnam layby rapist issued by police
An e-fit image of a man who raped a woman on a country road in Highnam in August has been issued by police.
The victim was attacked in a layby on Two Mile Lane at about 16:30 BST on Sunday 21 August, Gloucestershire Police said.
Her attacker, who was in a white van, pushed her to the ground before sexually assaulting and raping her, the force said.
He is described as white, in his mid to late 20s, with short hair and a tan.
He then left the scene in his van.
Investigators have appealed for anyone who might have seen the van on the A40 or B4215, between 16:30 and 17:00, on the day of the attack, to contact them.
