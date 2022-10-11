Appeal after serious injuries in wrong way M5 crash
- Published
Three people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash after reports a car drove the wrong way along the M5.
The collision happened on the southbound carriageway, between junctions eight for Worcester and nine for Tewkesbury, on 4 October.
One of the motorists was found over the alcohol limit.
Gloucestershire Police were called at around 23:55 BST to the crash, which involved a green Mini hatchback, a white Vauxhall Astra and two HGVs.
Police reports stated one of the vehicles was driving the wrong way along the carriageway prior to the crash taking place.
The driver of the green Mini sustained broken ribs and heaving bruising, the driver of the Astra had a broken arm and the front seat passenger suffered severe bruising.
The three injured people were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.
The drivers of the two HGVs were not injured.
Police confirmed one of the motorists was breathalysed at the scene and was over the limit for alcohol. They were not arrested at that time, due to needing medical attention, but a spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary said the matter will be dealt with in due course.
Officers are now also appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam of a green Mini, in the lead up to the collision.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk