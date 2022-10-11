Cost of living: Gloucestershire Police officers using food vouchers
- Published
Concerns have been raised over public safety as some police struggle to make ends meet due to the rise in cost of living.
It comes after a report revealed some Gloucestershire Constabulary staff were relying on food vouchers.
Councillor David Willingham said officers' work may be affected if they are worrying about their next meal.
The concerns led to a pay rise for the lowest paid officers, said the force's crime commissioner, Chris Nelson.
The force is also offering a range of support, including access to community fridges, food exchanges and other schemes with the organisation.
Mr Willingham said policing is often very physically demanding and mentally challenging.
'Cause for concern'
"People cannot do their best work when they haven't had the food they need or are worried about where their next meal will come from," he said.
"No-one in the UK should have to resort to food banks to get by, but reports that some police staff are using food vouchers in Gloucestershire should give us all cause for concern.
"The police play a vital role in protecting our communities."
A recent report that outlines the force's plans to recover from a damning inspection last year suggests the cost of living crisis could hinder their progress, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.
Mr Nelson said he was also "concerned" that "officers and staff have felt the need to access" the council's food voucher scheme.
"Our hard working heroes deserve our full support," he added.
"I have also discussed with the chief constable various other ways we can help our lowest paid, in line with best practice welfare arrangements around the country, including special one-off payments."