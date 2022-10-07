Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation sees rating downgraded
A health watchdog has downgraded an NHS trust's surgical services and well-led rating from "good" to "requires improvement" after an inspection.
Inspectors raised concerns about the number of "never events" at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Such events are considered avoidable if procedures and protocols are followed.
Trust leaders said they were disappointed but determined to "re-build confidence" in their services.
Deborah Lee, chief executive of the trust, said: "I am incredibly proud of my colleagues for their work over the pandemic.
"However, not all of the findings in this report can be explained away and I am determined that this report will provide further momentum and impetus to address issues."
Care Quality Commission inspectors raised concerns about the number of never events, which are also often attributable to human factors or a failure of systems.
In the report, the CQC also raised some issues in respect of the culture within the trust.
'Huge strides'
Professor Mark Pietroni, medical director and director for safety, said their Quality Academy has been working with surgical teams for more than a year, with a particular focus on theatres where the majority of these events occur.
"We have made huge strides in this area and have not had a never event for 295 days in theatres from a previous average of one every 59 days," he said.
Dr Claire Radley, the trust's director for people and organisational development, said: "There are no circumstances when it is ever acceptable for staff to feel bullied, to be subjected to discrimination or to fear reprisals when they have had the courage to speak out."
The inspection team also praised staff for their commitment and dedication to their patients and colleagues.
"This has been an unprecedented and challenging period of time in the NHS's history and staff have been selfless in their efforts to deliver the very best care, in very difficult circumstances," added Ms Lee.
The trust added it would be working to address the concerns set out in the report. It expects the CQC to re-inspect its services in the next few months.
