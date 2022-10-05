500-year-old pendant found in Stroud declared treasure
- Published
A recently unearthed 500-year-old silver gilt pendant has been declared treasure by a coroner.
The box pendant was found near Stroud in Gloucestershire by metal detectorist David Mallows earlier this year.
An inquest in Gloucester last Thursday was told it dates back to between 1400 and 1540.
Dr Denise Wilding, treasure registrar at the British Museum, said it qualified as treasure because of its age and its precious metal content.
"It is an incomplete medieval, or perhaps early post medieval, circular box pendant bearing the inscription Agnus Dei (Lamb of God)," said the coroner.
"It contains a minimum of 10% precious metal.
"I am satisfied that Mr Mallows found it and had the permission of the landowner, Malcolm Ratcliffe. I record a conclusion that it is treasure," they added.
The medieval reliquary box pendant was made to hold small religious relics, including physical remains of saints, such as bones or pieces of clothing.
It was found by Mr Mallows, of the Wyvern Historical and Detecting Club, at Harescombe on 29 May.
The pendant is currently being housed at Bristol Museum, but Stroud's Museum in the Park has expressed an interest in acquiring it.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk