Fears wildflower meadow will increase Gloucester park's litter
Park users have raised concerns that planting a wildflower meadow could lead to children and dogs stepping on hidden broken glass.
Gloucester City Council is creating the meadow at Randwick Park in Tuffley.
But some residents said litter, including discarded bottles, would be harder to clear in longer grass.
The city council said it had received "lots of positive comments about the plans" and that the meadow would cover less than 10% of the park.
A resident said the park is currently easy to keep clear of rubbish, but the long grass of a wildflower meadow would make the task more difficult.
"Children throw rubbish going to and from school but most people assist in keeping the area tidy. Also bottles get thrown down from people coming home late at night.
"Often bottles are broken which is dangerous. I hate to think what will happen to any dog or child who unwittingly may step on this broken glass as it will be hidden," they added.
The city council said similar schemes had been popular elsewhere, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"The wildflower meadow scheme is intended to create a more diverse and attractive landscape, bringing with it valuable ecology and wildlife benefits," a spokesperson added.
