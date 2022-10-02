Gloucester Council may open venues to help people keep warm
Museums, council buildings and churches could open to provide warmth for people struggling with energy bills .
Gloucester City Council wants to develop its own warm places scheme to support residents during winter.
Council chiefs said they were seriously concerned about the impact the rising cost of living would have on the most vulnerable in the area.
The local authority said it was "really important" it did "the best for the people".
The scheme would welcome those unable to afford to heat their homes and venues could include council-owned premises and community buildings as well as churches and places of religious worship, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
The council said it hoped by visiting such places, people would not only be able to stay warm but also access services which could help and support them with other energy-related matters.
'The council's responsibility'
Councillors agreed to take the lead in establishing such a scheme, to use council premises and to liaise with partner agencies including Gloucestershire County Council to make public venues available.
Councillor Tree Chambers-Dubus who put forward the motion, said it was "the council's responsibility".
"With something like this, it's really important we can do the best for the people," she said.
"We all fear every winter about the people having to make the choice between eating or heating.
"And normally when we think about that we think about vulnerable people, elderly, people with disabilities or illnesses, this year I think the people who have that choice is going to be higher than ever."
