Gloucestershire Police investigate fatal two-vehicle crash
Officers are investigating a two-vehicle crash after an 18-year-old man died.
Emergency services attended the scene about 23:00 BST after a car crashed with a stationary heavy-goods vehicle parked in a layby on Friday.
Police said the incident happened on the A40 Golden Valley bypass, between the A417 and M5 junction 11.
The single occupant of a BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.
The driver who was inside the stationary truck sustained minor injuries.
Gloucestershire Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or saw the BMW prior to the collision to come forward.
Closures remain in place on the A40 in both directions.
