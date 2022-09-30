Conservative MPs in South West react to UK economic turmoil
By Paul Barltrop
Political editor, West of England
A Conservative MP has said Liz Truss "has four weeks to turn things around" - or the party will get rid of her.
The prime minister has been under pressure since the mini-budget was announced.
The pound has plunged against the US dollar and hundreds of mortgage products have been withdrawn in recent days.
Ms Truss said "decisive action" was needed to tackle the energy bill crisis and to get the economy growing.
The new leader was not the choice of most West country MPs to be prime minister - and the turmoil in recent days has already sparked talk of how she might be removed.
Not that they are saying so in public. Few are answering my calls, dreading being asked to defend what has been happening.
In private it is different. One MP told me: "It is very serious. She has four weeks to turn things around - or we'll get rid of her."
And that of a leader who has only been in the job since early September.
One who has broken cover is Simon Hoare of North Dorset, stating on Twitter "this inept madness cannot go on".
"This is a big worry," agrees Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown of the Cotswolds. As a senior member of the Conservatives' 1922 Committee, who run leadership contests, he knows the rules do not permit another one within a year.
Instead he wants urgent action to reassure the markets - but adds a coup is not out of the question, saying "rules can be changed".
It all makes for a very challenging party conference, with one crumb of comfort for the new PM - many of her strongest critics will not be attending.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Treasury Minister Andrew Griffith said the government had a number of measures planned to grow the economy that had yet to be fully set out in detail, and argued there was a "wholly wrong perception this is not a fiscally responsible government".
