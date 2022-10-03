Gloucester's Brook Academy opens for its first pupils
A new £9.5m special school for young people has opened its doors for the first time.
Pupils at Brook Academy in Gloucester will have access to a BMX track and a recording studio, amongst other facilities.
The school is designed for 80 students with social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) and other needs.
Head teacher Robyn-Lee Gibb says the building provides "excellent learning environments".
"Our team is dedicated to creating educational opportunities for pupils so they can realise their full potential, and we can't wait to get started," she said.
The purpose built school, which is for pupils aged 11 to 16-years-old, has also been designed to support children with autism and speech, language and communication needs.
Pupils will also have on-site access to a vehicle workshop, hair and beauty salon and a construction workshop, where they can learn the likes of bricklaying, plastering, plumbing and electrics.
They will also have access to outdoor space including a full-size sports pitch and areas to spend some quiet time during breaks.
Councillor Philip Robinson, cabinet member for education, skills and bus transport, said: "Learning should be accessible for all young people, with equal opportunities for them to reach their full potential.
"It's great to see a specialist school of this type is now open in Gloucestershire as part of the council's wider plan to create more specialist school places in the county."
The school has solar panels on the roof and is also heated via a ground source heat pump and has electric vehicle charging points.
