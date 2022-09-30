UK drought: Record dry summer forces sheep off Cotswold pastures
By Dave Harvey
Business Correspondent, BBC West
- Published
Farmers in the Cotswolds have had to make radical changes to cope with the effects of the driest summer in a century.
After six months of well below average rainfall, the grass is too weak to feed the sheep, so farmers have grown other crops for them.
To conserve what moisture there is in arable fields they stopped ploughing and found new ways to plant crops.
Experts say the summer was the driest since records began in 1891.
Jake Freestone, who has worked on Overbury Farm near Tewkesbury for 20 years, remembers the floods that swept Gloucestershire in 2007.
Now he's dealing with the most severe drought in more than 130 years - but freely admits he finds it "exciting work".
He said, "We have to be adaptable, we have to change our farming system to be able to deal with these swings of extremes."
Sheep have grazed the Cotswolds for hundreds of years. Their wool created much of Gloucestershire's wealth.
But this ancient landscape has changed in 2022.
Mr Freestone shows me a field of sheep grazing not on grass, but on knee-high plants with yellow and white flowers.
Mustard, buckwheat, oil seed rape plants still thrive on the dry soils. Their long roots seek out what moisture remains after a hot dry summer. And the sheep seem happy to munch on them.
We see the same small colourful plants waving in the breeze on another field. But these are going under the wheels of a tractor, trailing a wide drilling rig behind it.
Mr Freestone tells me they are drilling seed directly into the field and next year's wheat will grow through the flowers as they die off.
"All these plants are brilliant at improving the soil, to make it hold more moisture," he says.
"When we're in dry weather conditions, as now, the soil holds what there is. And if we get a lot of rain, they soak up the water instead of it running off the field, carrying fertiliser and seed with it."
To see just how dry it has been this year, you only have to walk round Cheddar reservoir. It is, they tell me, only one third full.
It has been a tricky summer for Patric Bulmer, who is in charge of water resources at Bristol Water.
He tells me the reservoir has not been this empty for 30 years.
But surely now, at last, the drought is over, the skies are grey and heavy with rain again?
"That's one of the hardest things to get people to understand," Mr Bulmer explains.
"Drought isn't the same as a heatwave. Even if its chilly, it's still been very dry, and that's what leaves our reservoirs low."
It's not just the reservoirs, the rivers are alarmingly low too.
Their levels are especially alarming for the Environment Agency hydrologists, who come out in all weathers to measure them.
When we arrive at the River Sheppey, near the hamlet of Fenny Castle on the Somerset levels, they are floating a small piece of apparatus on what is no more than a stream.
In full spate, the Sheppey can reach over 1m (3.3ft) deep here. Today, it is about 10cms (4ins).
"It is very low," confirms Jim Flory, one of the environment managers at the EA.
"It's been one of the driest summers on record, going back to 1891. If we don't get above average rainfall for the next six months at least, then the drought is going to continue into next spring."
Water supplies uninterrupted
Many people often compare the dry summer to the great drought of 1976. But Mr Flory likens it more to 1975, when a dry autumn and winter failed to recharge rivers and groundwater supplies. His worry is that without a good wet winter, next year will be damagingly dry.
Yet unlike 1976, there's been no interruption to water supplies in homes or businesses.
West country water firms, including Wessex, Bristol and South West Water, have avoided banning hosepipes. That, I'm told, is because of huge new infrastructure built recently.
At Wessex Water's regional HQ, they show me pictures and maps of the big new pipe linking the network in the south, around Poole in Dorset, all the way up to Bath.
Ashlea Lane, director of water at Wessex, explains how this helps balance natural variations.
He said: "We tend to have more water available in the southern part of our region in the summer, and more in the northern part in the winter. So we can move water around to keep everyone happy."
The pipeline cost £230m, and took several years to plan and build.
Rather like feeding sheep on mustard and buckwheat though, it has enabled people to make the best of a dry summer this year.
But the only thing that will stave of another serious drought next summer is a good old fashioned wet winter.