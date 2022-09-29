Plans for swimming pool in £9m leisure hub in Coleford unveiled
A swimming pool could be installed as part of plans for a £9m sports leisure hub in Gloucestershire.
It is part of a revamp of Coleford's Five Acres site to provide community space and help local economic recovery.
Forest of Dean District Council Leader Tim Gwilliam said they could work with hotels or spa groups to install the pool.
The demolition of a former college on the site was at its final stages of completion earlier this month.
Many local people were disappointed when they heard the initial plans to revamp Five Acres would not include a swimming pool, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Plans also include a range of indoor and outdoor sports facilities and working in partnership with Hartpury University and College to facilitate the introduction of the Aspiration Academy, an outreach education centre.
'Cost' factor
Communities cabinet member Paul Hiett (Progressive Independents, Bream) said the major issue around swimming pools was the cost.
The council is looking to overcome that by working with other partners such as hotel chains or spa groups who would contribute towards a pool.
"If you look at the plans as they are at the moment, we've allocated a space there for phase two and phase three. They could include a pool," he said.
"To build a pool there would cost around £9m and if we had included that in the initial bid that would have been the only thing there. Pools are loss leaders according to Sport England. You are constantly subsidising a pool.
"All the other sporting things have to be self-sustaining financially. When it's the right time and the funding becomes available there will be a pool on the Five Acres site."
