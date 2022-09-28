Stroud tunnel transformed into 'beacon' space after assault
- Published
A community has come together to decorate and reclaim a "dismal" tunnel that was the scene of a rape.
Volunteers, councillors and police in Stroud took the initiative to provide visibility and positivity following a series of sex assaults this year.
It was organised by Chrissie Lowery, who set up a Safe Space scheme in August.
The tunnel, that once was a "dark dismal area", is now decorated with clouds, butterflies and flowers.
"Even in police uniform walking through it didn't feel safe for me" said Insp Paul Cruise.
The walls are now a bright white, reducing shadows and making the tunnel "glow like a beacon".
Ms Lowery began the campaign after multiple sexual assaults was reported in her area this year.
Gloucestershire Police admitted at a meeting in August that more needs to be done to protect women from sexual violence.
"The first one that happened back in May was up near where I lived," said Ms Lowery.
People in the "Stroud Sisterhood" online group hung decorations from the trees to "cleanse" the area, prompting Ms Lowery to take further action.
She said there was a "massive response from the community to help".
"We've had people that have messaged [the website] saying, 'Thank you so much for doing this, I feel a lot safer'".
Insp Cruise added that "hopefully it will prevent further offences in the future".
Ms Lowery said the next step is to encourage more businesses to join the Safe Space scheme, to offer places for women to go to if they are being followed.
The idea is that shops and venues provide immediate shelter, with no questions asked.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk