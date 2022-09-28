Cuts to Gloucestershire rural bus routes 'a very serious problem'
- Published
Plans to cut rural bus routes could affect up to 500,000 bus journeys a year in Gloucestershire, council chiefs say.
Stagecoach West is planning to cut some of its routes from mid-November in favour of their urban bus services.
"The cuts will affect some of the most vulnerable people in the county," said transport councillor Philip Robinson.
Stagecoach said the national shortage in bus drivers was behind their decision.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the affected routes have not yet been revealed, but Mr Robinson said the council was assessing the data and working to find solutions.
"We have been landed in a very difficult situation, because Stagecoach has put its commercial interest before that of some of our most disadvantaged and isolated communities in the county," he said.
"It is very likely that figure will be over 300,000 journeys and in the worst case scenario it could be pushing half a million journeys."
Each journey equates to a person getting on a bus once.
'Poor service'
Stagecoach managing director Rachel Geliamassi said "the people are at the heart of our business", but the firm was struggling with staff levels because of the pandemic and a tough jobs market.
"To balance our network to our current resource, we have provided the council with a package of changes to update our network," she said.
"These changes are designed to ensure we can deliver services consistently, day in day out, for our customers."
The council has written to the Traffic Commissioner about the "poor service" provided by Stagecoach.
"We can't promise that we will find a solution to every problem that has landed at our door. But what's important is the willingness to succeed," added Mr Robinson.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: Bristolbristol@bbc.co.uk