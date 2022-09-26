Gloucester sex attacks: Man assaults woman in doorway
- Published
Police are appealing for help after a man sexually assaulted a woman in a doorway in the latest reported sex attack in the city in recent weeks.
It happened in Upper Quay Street, Gloucester on Wednesday between 16:40 and 16:45 BST.
Officers said he approached from behind and touched her without her consent.
He then walked off towards the city centre and is described as being in his mid 40s, of South Asian appearance, with black hair that was spiked up.
He was wearing black trousers, a pale blue shirt with vertical stripes and was carrying a black satchel.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen anything to get in contact.
