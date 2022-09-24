Plan to install cameras to improve road safety in Gloucestershire
A council has applied for permission to take on new powers that would allow it to fine motorists for traffic offences.
Gloucestershire County Council said it planned to install cameras at five "hotspot" sites across Gloucester and Cheltenham to help improve road safety.
Its cabinet has approved the plans but they also require permission from the Department for Transport too.
A six-week public consultation will be held about the details of the council taking over traffic enforcement powers.
Under the plans, the council would be able to fine drivers for "moving traffic offences"' such as illegal U-turns and driving the wrong way down a one-way street, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Before May, these could only be enforced by the police, with the exception of London and Cardiff, but all local authorities can now request to take on the responsibility.
Money raised through fines can be used to fund highway improvements, environmental projects and public transport.
The council plans to install automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at the following locations:
- Brunswick Road, Gloucester
- Bruton Way, Gloucester
- The junction of Montpellier Street and Lansdown Road, Cheltenham
- Alstone Croft, Cheltenham
- Cheltenham High Street
Cabinet member for Highways, Dom Morris, said: "Whilst the majority of road users adhere to the rules of the road, a small number do not, which is a risk to everyone.
"We have identified several hotspot locations where ANPR cameras would help to prevent collisions.
"These cameras will act as a deterrent to people who are tempted to breach the rules which would improve road safety and also encourage walking and cycling."
