Gloucester Cathedral holds organ donation awareness service
Gloucester Cathedral is holding a special service to raise awareness on organ donation.
The family of organ donation campaigner, Steve Syer will also be there to support the campaign.
Gloucester has the highest number of registered organ donations in the whole of UK, according to Gloucestershire Organ Donation Committee.
The Interim Dean of Gloucester said organ donation is an example of "Christian duty".
The event aims to encourage more people to register their donation decision after declaring their interest.
The special service marks the start of Organ Donation Week from 26 September.
'A Christian duty'
Canon Andrew Braddock, Interim Dean of Gloucester added: "The Church of England affirms that giving one's self and one's possessions voluntarily for the wellbeing of others is a Christian duty of which organ donation is a striking example."
Dr Mark Haslam, clinical lead for organ donation at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Knowing what your relative wanted, helps families support their decision around organ donation at what is often a difficult time.
"We need more people in Gloucestershire to register their decision and talk with their loved ones about organ donation to give them the certainty they need to support their organ donation decision."
'Grateful to Gloucestershire'
Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant said:
"We are very grateful to Gloucestershire Hospitals Trust for its support during Organ Donation Week.
"Every day across the UK there are thousands of patients and their families, waiting for that all important life-saving call.
"Yet, this is often only possible as a result of another family receiving some of the hardest news they might ever have to hear."
