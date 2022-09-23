Tewkesbury plant fire sees 100 tonnes of waste ablaze
- Published
About 100 tonnes of waste are on fire at a recycling plant.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue service were called to Smiths Waste Management in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, at about 11:15 BST.
Residents of the Northway Lane area have been warned to keep doors and windows shut, and roads nearby are closed.
Four fire engines, an aerial platform and a water carrier are currently at the scene.
"Crews are currently tackling the large fire using multiple hose reels," Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.