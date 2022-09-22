Teenager charged with Gloucester rape appears in court
- Published
A teenager has appeared in court charged with rape.
The 17-year-old has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage in connection with incidents in Alfred Street, Gloucester on 16 September.
He appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court earlier and will next appear at Gloucester Youth Court on 30 September.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed to a location outside the county.
