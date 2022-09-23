Cotswold District Council to provide warm banks in winter
- Published
Plans are being made to provide warm places for people concerned about heating their homes during the winter.
Cotswold District Council (CDC) members Gina Blomefield and Sue Jepson raised the matter in meeting on Wednesday.
They suggested parish halls, church rooms and other community buildings could be used as warm banks.
Leader of the council, Joe Harris, said work had already started and it would be discussed by a working group set up to help with the cost-of-living crisis.
CDC declared an emergency in July as one in five local children are in poverty and civic leaders are worried about the impact further price rises will have on struggling families.
Conservative councillor Ms Blomefield tabled a motion at the meeting and said vulnerable people were fearful of the months ahead, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"Wringing our hands and calling for more government aid does not of itself solve the problem," she said.
"I would urge Cotswold District Council to galvanise its own resources to support and assist local communities, charities and faith organisations to provide places where people who cannot heat their homes can come in the knowledge they will be welcomed and cared for," added Ms Blomefield.
Liberal Democrat council leader Mr Harris reassured Ms Blomefield that the issues raised in her motion were already being looked at," he said.
"Our communities team have already been working on warm banks and with our parish councils, churches and other interested groups.
"Owing to the fact we have this working group, some of these things are already going on."
The first meeting of the working group will be held on 3 October.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk