Plans to build new homes in Gloucestershire approved
Plans to build 42 homes in rural Gloucestershire have been given the go-ahead.
Tewkesbury Borough Council has granted permission for Redcliffe Homes Ltd to create the development, which will include 40% affordable housing.
It will be located in land off Rectory Close in the village of Ashleworth, north of Gloucester.
Council officers had recommended granting permission and councillors approved the scheme on Tuesday.
The developers were granted outline planning permission in March and have now been given the go-ahead to work on the site's access, appearance, layout, scale and landscaping, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Plans show that the homes will be built in the shape of a horseshoe, connecting the eastern and western ends of Rectory Close.
An area of public open space to the south eastern corner of the site is also included in the plans.
