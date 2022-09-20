Gloucester teenager wanted in connection with rape
- Published
Detectives are appealing for information to trace a teenager wanted in connection with rape.
Police are seeking Reuben Schultz, 17, who has links to Gloucester, Bristol and Weston-super-Mare, and whom they described as "a danger to others".
He is wanted in connection with a rape in Gloucester on Friday.
He is also wanted over criminal damage and a serious assault in Alfred Street in Gloucester at about 22:00 BST on the same night as the rape.
Det Sgt Faye Satchwell-Bennett said: "This individual represents a danger to others, so we would please ask members of the public not to approach him and to instead contact police immediately."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.