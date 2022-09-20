Calls to reconsider Cheltenham heritage-site housing plans
- Published
Campaigners are asking councillors to reject "poor quality" plans for houses on a historic site in Cheltenham.
Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council, who own the site, want to demolish former H. H. Martyn and Co. Ltd. buildings to develop 215 homes.
It said it had consulted widely but Cheltenham Civic Society said the scheme was not "responsibly" planned.
Civic Society chairman Andrew Booton said many of the structures remaining should be reused instead.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service was told, the site, which makes up part of the Lansdown Industrial Estate, forms part of an investment portfolio that generates financial returns to pay pensions for more than 100,000 people.
"We don't think they should allow their pension fund to foist this scheme on Cheltenham and thereby destroy much of what's left of our industrial heritage," Mr Booton said.
"There is no way that Chester would allow such a poor-quality housing development to desecrate any of its heritage."
He said campaigners had sent councillors a document demonstrating why the site was historically significant, and drawing attention to the poor consultation and heritage appraisal, and highlighting environmental issues.
"We are not against the redevelopment of this site, but we want to see it done responsibly with due respect to our remaining industrial heritage.
"So much so that we have also put forward an alternative approach that could be just as financially rewarding to the pension fund."
A spokesperson for the Cheshire Pension Fund said: "The redevelopment proposals have been subject to an extensive consultation exercise with local stakeholders.
"The decision to proceed, or not, is ultimately one for Cheltenham Borough Council's planning committee."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk