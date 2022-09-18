Stroud: Hundreds join march against sexual violence
More than 200 people joined a march demanding more action to end sexual violence against women.
This Ends Now protest was planned in response to a recent series of sexual assaults in Stroud, Gloucestershire.
Attendees were asked to wear black to signify the loss of women's freedom.
Sydney-Anne McAllister, who co-founded lobby group Enough's Enough following the attacks, said: "People don't feel safe, it almost feels like there's a curfew on women in the area."
Gloucestershire Police described the attacks as "a number of awful and frightening rapes, sexual assaults and inappropriate behaviours".
Ms McAllister attended the march with co-founder Nikki Owen who said the big turnout was powerful.
"When people come together we feel stronger and that collective strength is really helping us feel like we can go out again, we can run again," she said.
Asking people to wear black was "to say we are mourning the loss of our freedom as women, and those who identify as women, when we walk around town, when we run in the streets", she added.
"Because it really is a loss of freedom we're talking about here and that has to change. We want equality for all."
Ms McAllister said: "Globally, women are still considered second class citizens, violence is prevalent against women and girls but particularly in this area since there have been lots of local attacks. People don't feel safe."
Stroud and Dursley Neighbourhood Police Inspector Paul Cruise, who attended the march, said: "One of the resounding things that's hit me over this period of time is listening to some of the stories that some of the women and girls are talking about.
"As a man, when I go running, I don't think about what I'm wearing, I don't think abut the route I'm taking.
"But for a woman they're having to think about what they're wearing, what route they're going to take, making sure someone knows what route they're taking so if they don't come back on time they can come out and check on them," he added.
Ms Owen said the change in police language had been important as "normally we hear 'woman assaulted' and we're now hearing 'a man assaulted a woman', 'a man raped a woman'.
"So we're seeing... a positive change in the language used around rape and sexual assault."
She added that the group wanted the media to do better and men to "step up", which she said some had already chosen to do by attending the march.
"Because this is not a women's issue, this is a human issue.
"Nobody wants to be hurt, nobody wants to be raped or sexually assaulted so we're all here to say enough. It stops. This ends now."
