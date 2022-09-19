Queen Elizabeth II: 'I will try to remember to say king in the anthem'
Pupils in Gloucestershire have been remembering the Queen who sent them a letter dated two days before she died.
Infants at Pauntley Primary School created pop art paintings for the Jubilee and sent it to the Queen.
They have now started creating murals for the King. One pupil, Anna, said: "It's going to be a really good laugh, me trying to remember the national anthem with king in it.
"I've only just learnt the national anthem."
Jo Jones, 50, is the assistant head-teacher and said teachers had been explaining death and loss to pupils.
She said: "There are three things we should do, we should be sad because it's natural we are feeling a loss.
"We should celebrate the good things in their life, and we should think about the example they set to us and how we can move forward."
James said: "I'm unhappy and happy that she [Queen] is with her husband now."
Tallula said she thought receiving a letter from the Queen in response to theirs was "quite cool".
She said: "I think he [King Charles III] is going to be a good king."
