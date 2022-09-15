Queen Elizabeth II took refuge in Gloucestershire pub during blizzard
A Gloucestershire man has told how the Queen had to take refuge in a pub during a snow storm because his vehicle blocked her route.
Phil Rumney said his pick-up truck got stuck in snow on the A46, near Old Sodbury, in 1981.
Her Majesty's car pulled up behind Mr Rumney, the driver got out and looked, but then he got back in and drove away.
She was driven back uphill to shelter at the Cross Hands Hotel until the road was clear, said Mr Rumney.
Retired builder Mr Rumney was driving home to Old Sodbury with his son Matthew.
"It snowed and snowed, it was so bad that you could only see where you was going from the tops of the streetlights," said Matthew.
They got stuck in the snow behind an abandoned Austin Allegro, and as they tried shifting it out of the way, two cars pulled up.
"A big black Ford Granada and Range Rover stopped behind us," said Mr Rumney.
"We asked for assistance from the man driving the Granada and he came and had a look but then walked away and got back in his car and drove off."
Unknown to them, it was the Queen's driver, and with her route blocked, she was driven back uphill to shelter from the blizzard at the Cross Hands Hotel.
"Once I got home, I remember watching the news and seeing that the Queen had come across an accident and was forced to stay at the pub," said Matthew.
"I recognised the Range Rover and then realised that it was in fact Her Majesty that was in the car.
"No wonder they didn't stop to help us!"
She stayed there for a few hours whilst a snow plough cleared her route to the M4, and she continued to London later that day.
