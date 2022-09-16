Queen's funeral: Venues across the West announce screenings
Venues across the West will show the Queen's funeral service on Monday.
Bath Abbey, Bristol Cathedral and Salisbury Cathedral are due to live stream the ceremony on 19 September.
Gloucestershire County Council said it would not be holding any screenings, saying it had decided to let people "mark the funeral in their own way".
Revd Nicholas Papadopulos from Salisbury Cathedral said the screening there will allow people to "seek consolation".
"Screening the funeral within this sacred space offers an opportunity for the community to gather, along with people from across the country, to seek consolation, to give thanks for all that the Queen has done for us and to remember the Royal Family at this sad time," he added.
Other live screenings set to go ahead:
Wiltshire
- Salisbury Cathedral from 10:30 BST
- The Parade Cinema in Marlborough - Time TBA
Gloucestershire
- Holy Trinity at Minchinhampton - Time TBA
- Parish Church of St John Baptist in Cirencester from 09:00 BST
- The Kings Arms in Didmarton - Time TBA
- The Snooty Fox in Tetbury - Time TBA
- Hare and Hounds in Tetbury - Only for local residents from 15:00 BST.
Bristol
- Bristol Cathedral - Time TBA
Somerset
- Bath Abbey screening will commence at 10:30 BST.
A Gloucestershire County Council spokesperson said: "Yesterday we held we held a Council meeting dedicated to giving remembrance and thanks for the life of Her Majesty the Queen.
"On Sunday, Gloucester Cathedral will be live streaming a service of thanksgiving.
"As with other councils in the county we will not be putting large screens in place, instead allowing people and communities to mark Her Majesty the Queen's funeral in their own way."
People have been advised to check their local authority websites for more information about events taking place in their area over the weekend and on Monday.
