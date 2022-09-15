Investigation starts into death of man in Gloucester
- Published
A police investigation has been started into the "unexplained" death of a man in Gloucester.
Gloucestershire Police officers were called to an address in Denmark Road on Monday.
They were called at 10.20 BST to a report an 18-year-old had died.
In a statement police said: "At this time his death is being treated as unexplained, and an investigation is ongoing. The teenage boy's next of kin and the coroner have been informed."
