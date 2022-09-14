Gloucester: Four-vehicle crash injures driver and pedestrians
A driver has sustained serious injuries following a crash involving four vehicles near a hospital.
Two vehicles collided with a pair of unattended parked vehicles on Great Western Road, in Gloucester, at around 13:00 BST.
Two nearby pedestrians needed hospital treatment after sustaining cuts cuts from the debris.
"The road remains closed while officers attend the scene," said a Gloucestershire police spokesman.
Three people in the other moving vehicle were uninjured.
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said people travelling to the hospital should use alternative routes off London Road and Horton Road.
