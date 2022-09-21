Gloucestershire pupils left on side of road due to cancelled buses
Secondary school pupils are being left on the side of the road or arriving late due to frequent bus cancellations, it has been claimed.
Stagecoach West, which has been accused of "failing" to deliver services, said previously that it facing a driver shortage and may reduce rural services.
David van der Meulen, from Cheltenham, said he has seen more than 60 students waiting for cancelled buses.
Stagecoach has declined to comment on the latest criticism.
Talking about the 94 and 94X service between Gloucester and Cheltenham, Mr van der Meulen said: "Students attending Sir Thomas Rich's school are having to wait between one and two hours for a bus both ways between Cheltenham and Longlevens stops when going to and returning from school.
"There are between 60 to 100 students, some in year seven, having to wait on the side of the road."
Mr van der Meulen added that his son has arrived an hour late at school, due to cancelled buses.
"An additional concern is that this needs to be resolved before the cold evenings draw in and children are left waiting for buses in the dark, in cold and wet conditions," he added.
Sir Thomas Rich's school in Gloucester has been approached for comment.
The BBC understands that on 12 September the C64 failed to show up on the first day of term leaving Quedgeley students wondering how they would get to college.
Commuters have also complained about being left stranded, after finding out services to Coleford and Cinderford had been cancelled minutes before they were due to set off.
On Twitter, Rose Green said: "Well done Stagecoach, another completely disastrous service this evening from Cheltenham to the Forest of Dean."
Phillip Robinson, cabinet member for transport at Gloucestershire County Council, claimed Stagecoach may not be trying hard enough to recruit.
"Buses are a lifeline for so many people and Stagecoach are not doing enough to ensure reliable services," Mr Robinson said.
Stagecoach has recently suggested some changes to their services, which include reducing rural services and increasing services in urban areas, but the county council has criticised that suggestion.
'Introduce improvements'
"Rural transport is a key priority for the county council," Mr Robinson explained.
"They are attempting to throw rural services under a metaphorical bus."
The council is spending £10m every year to subsidise bus services, and Stagecoach receive the "lion's share" of that money, Mr Robinson added.
"Vast amounts of tax payer money is being spent on something that is an unsuited service from Stagecoach," he said.
Stagecoach declined to speak to the BBC but has said in a previous statement that it is working with the council on how to secure service delivery through a package of measures aimed at improving reliability across the region.
It said: "We are working hard to introduce improvements to service delivery as soon as possible."
