Queen Elizabeth II: Lord Bathurst shares memories
- Published
Lord Bathurst shared his condolences and said everyone will realise "how present" the Queen was in their lives.
Lord Bathurst and Lady Bathurst from Cirencester, both shared their memories of meeting the Queen and welcomed Prince Charles' kingship.
Lord Bathurst said everyday things such as the HMRC title and postal boxes will have to change now the Queen has passed.
He said: "She has changed our lives in so many ways."
He added: "Whether they're pulling a five pound note, there she is, there's her face.
"Whether it's on the postal boxes, how many people will get mixed up with the HMRC name calling it her majesty's revenue and customs or are we all going to go straight across to his majesty?
"How much paperwork's got to be changed?"
Lord Bathurst said he met the Queen when he was 12-years-old after filling up a car at a petrol station.
"Prince Andrew happened to be at the same school. He came back with the Queen and I was introduced.
"There I was with petrol on my hands and all the rest of it which I probably wiped on the back of my trousers before bowing and shaking hands with her," he added.
'Huge job ahead'
Lady Bathurst also shared her memories of the Queen and commented on the amount of experience she is leaving behind.
"Fifteen prime minsters have turned to her for advice and I would imagine it's always been pretty solid advice," she said.
"[The Queen] she will be remembered for being her and also for having a presence of mind in times of trouble."
Lord Bathurst said he thinks Prince Charles will adapt well.
"He's a very able and intelligent person," he said.
"He is a remarkable man and the comments that he makes are so often ahead of their time."
Lady Bathurst said Prince Charles has a "huge job ahead of him".
"I know he will take on the role in the way in which he would wish to do it and the way he beloved mother would wish him to do it," she said.
