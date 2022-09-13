Stroud cemetery rape CCTV appeal for witnesses
Police investigating a rape in a cemetery have released images of four people they would like to identify.
A woman, aged in her 20s, was raped in Stroud cemetery on Bisley Road between around 22:15 - 23:00 BST on 7 May.
The offender fled the scene and was described as being a white man, aged between 20 and 40.
Those pictured in the CCTV images are being treated as witnesses and had been in the area when the attack happened, said Gloucestershire Police.
Officers said hours of footage had been viewed to track the route the victim took from Stroud Station to the scene of the attack.
Temp Det Supt Richard Pegler asked for help to identify the people in the images.
"They may have information which they previously thought wasn't beneficial, or didn't see our initial appeal for witnesses to come forward, and therefore we're keen to speak to them in case they saw anything which could help us with our enquiries," he said.
"We do not underestimate the fear and concern this incident, and others recently in Stroud, have caused in the community," added Temp Det Supt Richard Pegler.
