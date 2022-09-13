Queen Elizabeth II: More tributes left at Highgrove House
More floral tributes have been left outside Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
Cards and brightly coloured flowers have been left outside the gates of the royal residence in Tetbury in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The house has been the family home of King Charles III since the 1980s.
One card reads: "I will miss the Queen very much" and another said "thank you from the bottom of our hearts...time to rest with Prince Philip".
King Charles III first lived in the house with Princess Diana and their children, Prince William and Prince Harry, and later with Camilla, the new Queen Consort.
Tributes started to be left last week but more have been added lining the gate of the Georgian property.
One card read: "Thank you for the bottom of our hearts for the wonderful 70 years you reigned as our Queen.
"From such a young age you have devoted yourself to the people of this country and the Commonwealth, you have been dignified throughout your entire life.
"We will miss you so much. Time to rest with your Prince Philip."
