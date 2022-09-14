Students share King's passion for environmentalism
- Published
Sixth formers have said King Charles III's passion for environmentalism was something they could identify with.
Pupils from King's School in Gloucester said his concern for the environment and Prince's Trust charity work could help him connect with young people.
Nina, 17, said sustainability was "something our generation is really passionate about as well".
"I think that's really going to help us connect with him as a generation," she added.
"If he makes changes in positive ways through sustainability, through charity work and helping others, I think this will help us all really appreciate the work that he does," added Rosie, 17.
Willoughby, 17, said his previous work with the Prince's Trust was "something, as a young person, that is just incredibly admirable".
"It is impacting on people our age and we're able to see the results of that through things like funding for courses."
Reflecting on the role of the Queen Consort Nina said: "As well as being his supporter and helping him out, she can feel like she's got her role.
"She can make an impact on, especially, the women of our generation showing we have that independence."
She said during Queen Elizabeth II's reign "we've had such a change and such a wave of feminism.
"Hopefully (Camilla) can be a role model for us".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk