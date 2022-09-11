Queen Elizabeth II: Gloucester mosque pays tribute to the Queen
- Published
A Gloucester imam has said the community is "deeply saddened by the loss of our Queen".
Imam Hassan of the Masjid-E-Noor mosque said all members of the community were welcome to come and remember and celebrate the Queen at this time.
He said: "We say our prayers for her, her family and our nation at this time."
The mosque on Rycroft Street in Gloucester was given the Queen's Award for voluntary service in 2016.
Mr Hassan said: "First and foremost, she was a mother, a grandmother and the head of her family.
"The Queen led by example with the greatest of characters and was a role model in duty to us all."
Mr Hassan said faith had the power to bring communities together and the Queen "spoke of the importance of all faith".
"Now, after passing, we as a community of people of all faiths are coming together to remember and celebrate all of her achievements and her dedication to public service.
"We know His Majesty King Charles III has a lot of love for our community and our county of Gloucestershire and we wish him all the best in his new reign as our king," he added.
