Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes left at Highgrove House
Floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II have been left outside Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
The royal residence in Tetbury has been the family home to King Charles III since the 1980s.
The new King undertook a huge renovation of the Georgian house and opened the gardens to the public in 1996.
Brightly coloured flowers and cards have been left in tribute to the late Queen at the gates of the house.
The King first lived in the house with Princess Diana and their children, Prince William and Prince Harry, and later with Camilla, the new Queen Consort.
A statement from Highgrove House said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
The statement said "thoughts and prayers" were with King Charles and members of the Royal Family.
Locals in Tetbury have praised the "wonderful" Queen and said they're confident the new King will do a "marvellous" job.
Pam Golding, from Tetbury, said: "It's very, very sad.
"We knew she was old, and we knew she was frail, but she was just such a legend, she'll always be our Queen.
"She was a wonderful person, it's extremely sad."
Ms Golding said she believed King Charles will be a "brilliant" monarch.
"I don't think we will see Charles for quite some time round here but we wish him all the best," she said.
"He'll be marvellous as he's been doing so much anyway. He's a lovely person - so God save the King."
On Friday the King pledged to follow his "darling mama's" life of service in an emotional first address.
He told the nation of his "profound sorrow" at the loss of his mother, praising her warmth, humour and "unerring ability always to see the best in people".
The King promised to serve the nation with the same "unswerving devotion" as the late Queen had during her 70-year reign.
