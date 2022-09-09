Queen Elizabeth II: Gloucestershire praises a 'wonderful servant'
People in Gloucestershire have praised the "legend" of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
People in Gloucestershire praised the "stability" of the Queen and said she provided a "constant sea of vibrancy".
The region has strong links to the Royal Family as the King's family residence is at Highgrove House near Tetbury.
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen consort, have lived in the home for many years.
One tourist in Tetbury said he felt as though the country had just lost its mother, much as he had earlier in the year.
Marc Vogt and his wife Cameron, from South Carolina are on holiday in Tetbury and remarked what a loss her death was for the world.
Ms Vogt said: "I personally am envious that the UK has someone who has continually been there. In the US we don't have that.
"There is no one person for us to respect and admire."
Mr Vogt said: "I lost my mother earlier this year and England has lost its mother.
"I would say it's a sad day for the world. It's a historic day to be in Tetbury."
Pam Golding, from Tetbury said: "It's very, very sad.
"We knew she was old, and we knew she was frail, but she was just such a legend, she'll always be our Queen.
"She was a wonderful person, its extremely sad."
"She represented stability, a constant sea of vibrancy, she was always happy, she had a wonderful smile every time you saw her."
She continued: "The jubilee has just proved it, everyone joined in. She was unique - never to be seen again, very sad but happy her family were with her.
"I know Charles will be a brilliant King.
"I don't think we will see Charles for quite some time round here but we wish him all the best.
"He'll be marvellous as he's been doing so much anyway. He's a lovely person - so God save the King."
Jane Tuckwell, event director at Badminton Horse Trials said they were "lucky" to have had an association with the Queen for so long.
From 1952 through to the1970s, The Queen was a regular visitor to Badminton Horse Trials.
Ms Tuckwell said: "It is an incredibly sad day, we are all incredibly lucky to have had her majesty with us for so long.
"She's a wonderful servant as far as I know to us, our country, the whole world. As far as badminton horse trials goes we're so lucky to have had the association with her over the years we did.
"Tetbury will be incredibly proud of our King Charles III connection - let's wish him all the best."
Highgrove House have said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty The King Charles and members of the Royal Family at this time."
Chris Witts, former Mayor of Gloucester, met the Queen several times, including at a luncheon at Gloucestershire College on 23 October 2009.
As part of their visit, the Royal couple sailed into Gloucester Docks to see part of the multi-million pound redevelopment of the quays before the lunch.
Mr Witts said: "It was a wonderful hour, I saw her in a really happy mood. We spoke about the press and she said she had some stories about the London press and then burst out into a cockney accent - I thought this is wonderful.
"I am so proud to have that hour with the Queen, I will miss her terribly."
The current Mayor of Gloucester, Cllr Howard Hyman, and leader of the city council, Richard Cook, have said a book of condolence will be open at the Museum of Gloucester.
They said: "On behalf of all councillors and staff of Gloucester City Council, and all the residents of the City of Gloucester, we would like to express how very sad we all are at the news of Her Majesty The Queen's death. We send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family.
"Gloucester's connection to the Royal Family is very special and historic, and Her Majesty visited the city a number of times during her reign. On each occasion her warmth toward the people of Gloucester, and vice versa, was clear and wholly felt.
"We know people in Gloucester will want to pay their respects to a sovereign who has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our country."
They confirmed there will also be an e-book of condolence and all city council buildings flag will be flown at half mast.
