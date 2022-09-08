Company director Kyle Gettings not guilty of manslaughter
- Published
A company director has been found not guilty of manslaughter after the death of a 38-year-old employee.
Martin Simmons died 15 days after his arm became trapped by a conveyor belt, which crushed an artery in his neck and led to brain damage in 2019.
His boss was Kyle Gettings, the director of Capital Metals Ltd, which traded in Sling, Gloucestershire.
Mr Gettings, of Marten Road, Chepstow, was found not guilty of unlawfully killing Mr Simmons by gross negligence.
The 35-year-old sobbed as the verdict was read out at Gloucester Crown Court.
Mr Gettings has previously admitted that between 1 January 2019 and 21 February 2019 he failed to discharge his duty in ensuring the health and safety of his employees while working with machinery during the process of shredding tyres.
He will be sentenced in October for the health and safety breaches.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk