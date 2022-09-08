CCTV appeal after woman raped in Cheltenham
CCTV images have been released by police to help identify a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape.
Gloucestershire Police believe a woman in her 40's was raped off the path of the Honeybourne Line in Cheltenham, shortly before 05:00 BST on 6 August.
Officers said they want to speak to a man who walked across the Waitrose bridge, through the underpass and onto the Honeybourne Line.
The man was last seen in Gloucester Road and Libertus Road, police said.
The distressed woman was found by a member of the public and police said she did not know the man.
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image has been asked to contact police.
