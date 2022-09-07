McDonald's fight: Gloucester police appeal for witnesses
Two people have been arrested after fighting involving broke out in a branch of McDonald's.
Police want to hear from witnesses following the incident involving teenagers in the fast food outlet on Westgate Street in Gloucester.
Gloucestershire Police said it believed the two groups involved in the fight, on Tuesday were known to each other.
Two 15-year-olds from the city have been arrested on suspicion of affray and carrying an offensive weapon.
Police said two teenagers were inside the restaurant at about 17:45 BST when they were approached by a group of three youths from outside.
After the altercation, both groups - who appeared to have weapons - ran from the scene before officers arrived.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have been injured in the incident who has not yet come forward to seek medical help.
At this time, no injuries have been reported. The two arrested teenagers remain in custody.
