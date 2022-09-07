Plans for £9m Coleford site regeneration 'hugely exciting'
- Published
The demolition of a former college is in the final stages of completion to make way for a £9m leisure centre.
Plans for Five Acres, in Coleford, Gloucestershire include a state-of-the-art multi-purpose sports hall, gym, community space, offices, and café.
The funding, from the governments' Levelling Up Fund, was secured by Forest of Dean District Council.
Councillor Bernie O'Neill called the progress "fantastic" and said locals "deserve a top-of-the-range facility".
The council bid for the funds alongside Hartpury University and College and Cinderford Town Council last year, receiving a £20m regeneration grant.
Cllr O'Neill, Cabinet Member for Economy, said: "I'm just so pleased what we've done... [in] just over a year, since we got the Levelling Up Fund bid accepted."
He said consultation meetings have been held with local residents and stakeholders and plans are being developed in order to put a planning application in with Forest of Dean District Council.
"But so far... what what we've got and what we're are going to be able to put on this site will be fantastic," he added.
Andrew Dudley from Armac Demolition, the company contracted to demolish the site, said the work has been "really great".
"It's been really exciting for us to be involved at the very first stage of what is going to be a hugely exciting project and development for the area."
He said the team have some minor finishing works and a bit more crushing works to do "and then the site will be ready for the redevelopment following that".
Property, construction and infrastructure consultancy Pick Everard has also been brought in by the council to further the design process.
Cabinet Member for Communities, Cllr Paul Hiett, said the development of the site needs to be "something that works for the local community" and they will be holding further consultation with residents as the designs progress.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk