Sport-mad teen left in wheelchair after football game
By Emma Elgee
Online Journalist
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been left needing a wheelchair after experiencing excruciating Achilles pain.
Conrad from Stroud, Gloucestershire, used to be captain of the football team but has been a wheelchair user for a year after experiencing pain in his Achilles tendons.
Doctors have diagnosed him with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
Despite this he has just raised £1,500 for LimbPower, who support amputees and people with limb difference.
His challenge saw him swimming 6,000 km in a pool over the summer holidays.
Conrad said: "I could pick up any sport as soon as I played it, it was a huge part of what I loved doing day to day.
"The first glimpses of the problem was after training sessions, there would be pain that might last 30 mins to an hour and slowly that increased until I was feeling pain for about a day afterwards.
"I then played a football match and the pain hasn't really gone away."
Conrad's mum, Emma, 50, said it has been a "difficult time" as the coronavirus pandemic slowed up his diagnosis.
She said: "It's taken two years to get help.
"A lot of head scratching, people had been thinking it was different things, Covid has meant we have had to be really patient. He's now had a diagnosis of complex regional pain syndrome.
"We don't really know how long this will continue on for and what the outlook is," she added.
CRPS is a poorly understood condition where a person experiences persistent severe and debilitating pain, according to the NHS.
Although most cases of CRPS are triggered by an injury, the resulting pain is much more severe and long-lasting than normal.
The cause of CRPS is unknown, but it is thought to be the result of the body reacting abnormally to an injury.
It used to be thought that CRPS was a psychosomatic condition, where the symptoms are "all in the mind", but research has disproved this.
Conrad used to have four or five sessions a week of different sports including basketball, rugby, athletics and football.
He said: "They've [doctors] said that I should investigate myself and find what my own limits are but that is challenging, not knowing where your boundary is in what is okay and what is not okay at all and I've had to navigate that myself."
Doctors said that swimming should not cause any other damage to Conrad and he started his challenge of swimming 6,000km for LimbPower at the start of August at the Everyone Active Leisure Centre in Stratford Park.
'Resilience and determination'
Emma said: "It's been a massive thing for us all to adapt to, we get the easy part as we're next to him and he's the one who has got push out into the world so we've been doing what we can to support him."
She added that LimbPower support has been "invaluable".
Kiera Roche, CEO and founder of LimbPower, said: "Conrad has been incredible in taking on this swimming challenge and smashing his initial target of 1k to reach 6k.
"Such resilience and determination in a young man facing huge challenges is simply outstanding and commendable.
"We are so grateful to Conrad for raising such a phenomenal amount of money for LimbPower and on his first foray into fundraising.
"Words cannot describe how proud we all are of Conrad and his mum Emma."
