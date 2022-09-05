Cotswold residents could get energy-efficient upgrades
- Published
Residents in energy-inefficient homes could get free upgrades before winter.
Cotswold District Council has asked its residents to check if they are entitled to the energy-saving upgrades.
Councillor Rachel Coxcoon said there may be help available for those worried about the rising costs of energy but they need to act fast.
She said residents who live in cold, damp homes could get fully-funded upgrades such as cavity insulation and replacement external doors.
"With autumn just around the corner, we would encourage anyone living in a cold or damp home, or worried about the rising price of energy, to contact Warm and Well now and find out what assistance they could be entitled to," she said.
Schemes such as the Local Authority Delivery Fund and the Home Upgrade Grant can help with the cost of various energy performance improvements such as cavity and roof insulation and adding solar panels.
"In many cases the work will be fully funded so we would strongly urge people to get in touch," Ms Coxcoon added.
The District Council has launched a web page which brings together a list of the different help available to support residents struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk