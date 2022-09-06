Bid to turn Filton Airfield hangar into community hub
- Published
A bid has been made to convert a WW1 aircraft hangar into a new community hub.
The multimillion-pound bid to convert Hangar 16U at Brabazon has been made to the government by South Gloucestershire Council.
It will form part of the transformation of the historic former Filton Airfield into a new neighbourhood.
The project is seeking £5.1m from the second round of the government's Levelling Up Fund.
"Preserving the outstanding heritage of Filton Airfield is a vital aspect of our vision," said Councillor Toby Savage, leader of South Gloucestershire Council.
"Restoring and reintroducing the hangar to community use would give it a new purpose and ensure it remains a historic feature for generations to come," Mr Savage added.
The plans will see the historic building redeveloped into a new social hub for businesses and community groups, set around a new café.
Councillors Jo Buddharaju, Brian Hopkinson and Sanjay Shambhu, who represent the Charlton and Cribbs ward, said they were "delighted" and that it would help local neighbourhoods have the infrastructure they need.
The council would work with landowners YTL Developments to ensure that the heritage of the building is preserved and that the site is accessible on foot, by bicycle and via public transport.
Director at YTL Developments Seb Loyn said the bid would "accelerate the vision to create a thriving new neighbourhood".
The government's Levelling Up Fund was created to invest in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK, including to support projects that invest in, maintain and expand cultural and heritage assets.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk