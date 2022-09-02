Gloucestershire fire chiefs to be quizzed over failures
Fire chiefs are due to be quizzed over failures to look after their staff.
Inspectors raised serious concerns last month over a "bad culture" at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
They judged it to be inadequate at looking after staff and raised concerns over how the service promotes its values.
Chief fire officer Mark Preece said he was committed to improving things but changing perceptions would "take time".
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) also found the county's fire service "requires improvement" in terms of effectively keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks.
'Strong position'
Other concerns were raised about improving the understanding of the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Preece said: "The biggest challenge is around how we improve the culture because that takes a lot more effort to bring that change about.
"It's not just about people behaving differently, it's about people feeling differently when they come to work."
The fire chief is confident the service can make improvements in how it keeps people safe.
He added that responding to emergencies was "paramount" and the service was in "a strong position".
"In whatever emergency, we will be there in a timely fashion," he said.
"That has never wavered.
"We have got professional and competent staff who are really committed to their communities and want to take the service forward."
An update to the recent HMICFRS inspection will be provided at Gloucestershire County Council's fire and rescue scrutiny committee.
Councillors will be able to question fire chiefs about their progress in improving the service at today's meeting.
