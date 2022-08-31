Stonehouse death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder following an investigation into the death of a 77-year-old man.
John Coxon, from Stonehouse, died in March, two months after sustaining a head injury at a property in Park Road.
A 64-year-old man, from Stroud, was previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was later released under investigation.
He has now been re-arrested and remains in custody while police conduct searches at Mr Coxon's home.
Det Insp Adam Stacey said: "Over the coming days there will be a police presence at Mr Coxon's address in Stonehouse while further searches take place there."
On 12 January, police were called to a property on Park Road in Stonehouse following a report that Mr Coxon had sustained a head injury.
He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment where he remained until he died on 25 March.
The investigation into Mr Coxon's death was subsequently passed to the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) and a murder investigation was launched.
"We're asking people to cast their minds back to January, in case they saw someone in the area or witnessed something," added Det Insp Stacey.
"As Mr Coxon died several months ago, we're keen to hear from anyone who has heard anything about what led to his death."
Police have advised the public to contact them with any information by calling 101, or to provide it anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk